Officers Gaston Melendez and Jason Zimmerman walked up to the second floor, where they found Timothy Fleming, 49, standing over his live-in girlfriend with a knife, police said. In the video, the officers try to deescalate the situation, encouraging Fleming to talk and asking him to let the woman go, even if he keeps the knife.
“What can we help you change, what can we fix?” one officer asks. Fleming tells them they can’t help.
Seconds later, the video shows Fleming grab the woman’s head and move the knife as if he is about to stab her, and the officers fire, striking Fleming. The officers pull the woman away and call in a medic to help Fleming. They ask the woman if she is hurt. She is distraught, but apparently uninjured.
Fleming died on the scene.
Police officials have met with family and they understand the high level of scrutiny prompted by any use of force, Commissioner Michael Harrison said at the news conference.
“I am, and we are, committed to conducting a thorough investigation regarding this police-involved shooting,” he said.
Melendez and Zimmerman are on administrative duty pending an investigation of the shooting, police said. Melendez has been with the department since 2006 and Zimmerman since 2014.