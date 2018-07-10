NORFOLK, Va. — A video of police officers in Virginia dancing and lip synching to a Bruno Mars song has become a smash hit on the internet.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the Norfolk police department’s “Uptown Funk” video had been viewed more than 16 million times.

The officers were responding to lip-synch challenge from police in Corinth, Texas. Officers in the city outside Dallas had produced their own video using Miley Cyrus’ ”Party in the U.S.A.”

The Norfolk officers showed impressive rhythm and choreography as they danced past cubicles and police motorcycles. The group becomes larger until the officers step outside and dance among firetrucks and ambulances. One officer dances with a young baby.

Departments in Iowa, Georgia and California have also taken up the challenge.

