A Washington bus line, already known for the unusual, became even better known this week when a video of an uncommon kind of ride went viral.

The video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, shows someone standing on the back bumper, clinging to handholds as the X2 bus rolls rapidly over the Benning Road Bridge in Northeast Washington.

The few seconds of video, apparently taken on Monday, prompted a flurry of twitter responses, many of which seemed to reflect the spirit of this one: “ Only on the X2”

The X2 crosses neighborhoods and socioeconomic boundaries, traveling an east-west route across the District of Columbia, from just outside the White House to the Minnesota Avenue Metro station, east of the Anacostia River.

Another Twitter comment read:” Of course it’s on the X2 “ and added that the line “always has” the wildest events.

"Just another day on the X2,” still another Twitter user posted.

Metro took an extremely dim view of clinging to the back of a bus.

“What we all witnessed in the video was not just unsafe, it was reckless,” the transit system said.

“While we are thankful that this person was not injured or killed, those outcomes were very real possibilities.”

The unauthorized rider appears to be holding on to air vents at the red-painted rear of the bus. The X2 designation is clearly visible on the upper right side of the back of the bus.

The X2 is part of the backbone of the city’s transit network. It runs essentially around the clock. It travels along H Street in the heart of downtown Washington, and goes along the H Street dining and entertainment corridor east of Union Station.

It moves along a stretch of Benning Road NE that has been the site of several violent incidents recently, and it goes over the Anacostia.