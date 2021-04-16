The November traffic stop involving Nazario lacks the drama of the incident in December that has drawn national attention. But there are some similarities. For instance, Nazario didn’t immediately pull over and his vehicle had a temporary tag.
Nazario asked the officer who pulled him over if he can be let off with a warning for speeding. But the officer said that 19 mph over the speed limit was too much. The officer also noted that it was foggy outside, making speeding particularly dangerous.
Windsor officials said they planned to post all body camera videos involving Nazario in an effort to be transparent. But Nazario’s attorney, Jonathan Arthur, believes the move was retaliatory.
Nazario is suing the department over the traffic stop in December in which he was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed. No charges were ever filed against him from that incident.
