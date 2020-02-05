Elroy Jacobs told news outlets he witnessed the woman being dragged for about a block before she was run over. He said he chased the vehicle and found the child still inside after the SUV was abandoned.

“I saw this woman hollering, ‘My baby, my baby, they’re taking my baby’,” Jacobs said. “I’m not thinking about no weapon, if they have any weapon. I’m just thinking about the child.”

It’s unclear whether the mother was injured. Police had not announced any suspects or arrests, news outlets reported.