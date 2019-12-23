WASHINGTON — Advocates for homeless people marched through the streets of the nation’s capital with an empty coffin as part of an annual vigil to the honor those who have died.

City data shows at least 117 homeless people have died in the district so far this year, The Washington Post reported. Data shows about 52 of the deaths were considered accidents, including 44 that involved intoxication and three that involved the person being hit by a car. Of the remaining deaths, 26 causes of death were still pending, two were suicides, eight were homicides and 27 were considered natural, including several that involved alcoholism or cardiovascular disease.