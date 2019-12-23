The seventh annual vigil hosted by the People for Fairness Coalition opened late Thursday with attendees singing hymns in front of the coffin at a local church before carrying it to Freedom Plaza. After the overnight vigil, participants attended a ceremony at another church where the names of those who died were read aloud.
The demonstrators called for local leaders to increase affordable housing spending and denounced what they called “dehumanizing” rhetoric from President Donald Trump’s administration.
The district is dealing with an affordable housing crisis in which housing costs are outpacing wages, said Laura Zeilinger, director of the D.C. Department of Human Services. The district approved about $291 million in spending on affordable housing for the 2020 fiscal year, according to the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute.
