Authorities did not reveal the nature of the injuries. The cause of death was initially undetermined by a medical examiner, and was ruled a homicide after an autopsy. Police said a 13-year-old relative of the infant has been booked into a juvenile detention center on a second degree murder charge.
Norfolk Police did not reveal the identities of the infant or teenager.
