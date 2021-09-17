As more employers and businesses require employees and customers to be vaccinated, officials said this will boost the consistency and security of vaccination information while protecting individual privacy.
Anyone vaccinated in Virginia can visit the department’s Vaccinate Virginia website to obtain their free vaccination record with QR code, which can then be saved to a phone gallery or printed out.
The codes contain the same information as paper records, but the format offers more security and the information is only available if a person chooses to share it, officials said. Because they are digitally signed by the Department of Health, officials said they can’t be altered or forged.
Businesses and employers can use a free app to scan the codes.