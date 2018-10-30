RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans say they are on track to eliminate about 1,200 regulations in coming years.

House Speaker Kirk Cox announced last week a pilot program had identified about 5,000 regulations in two state departments that are not mandated by state or federal law.

Cox and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this year that they’d reached a bipartisan compromise that would look to make significant cuts to certain regulations overseen by the Department of Professional and Occupational Licensing and the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The legislation establishing the pilot program requires that 25 percent of regulations not mandated by law be eliminated by 2021.

