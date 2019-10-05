NORFOLK, Va. — The owner of an ambulance company in Virginia accused of routinely driving patients without licensed emergency medical technicians on board has been sentenced.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that 37-year-old Houman “Mike” Motii was ordered to spend 13 months in federal prison.

Motii earlier pleaded guilty to a health care fraud charge. Authorities say he overbilled Medicare and an insurer for military members for taking patients to and from dialysis treatments and appointments.