Prosecutors accused Motii of hiring employees for Swift Medical Transport who had failed tests to work as EMTs. They also accused him and another driver of not having valid driver’s licenses.
The Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services told the newspaper there is an “open compliance investigation” into the company, whose one-year license was renewed in April.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
