The Virginia Department of Health said the change does not significantly alter the statistical trends that led Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to move toward easing restrictions for most of the state, beginning Friday.

Antibody tests had amounted to less than 9 percent of the state’s overall screening for the coronavirus. Removing them from the total slightly increases the percentage of positive tests among the overall number of tests given, to 15 percent from 14 percent.

The health department said that uptick does not alter the overall trend of a decline in the percentage of positive tests, which is one of the fundamental metrics Northam said he is using in beginning to roll back some restrictions on businesses. Phase One reopening is expected to begin Friday for most of the state, although hard-hit Northern Virginia will remain under full restrictions for at least two more weeks.

Because they are less accurate than the genetic tests conducted by swabbing a patient’s nose, the antibody — or serologic — tests were not used to confirm positive cases reported by the state. But by inflating the overall number of tests given, they held down the apparent percentage of positive infections.

Health experts have cautioned against relying on the results of antibody testing, which can show the presence of antibodies in the blood that suggest someone has been exposed to the disease. The results have been plagued with both false positives and false negatives.

“We don’t have enough information about the performance of these tests to know ideally how to use them,” Angela M. Caliendo, secretary of the board of directors of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and a vice chair in the Department of Medicine at Alpert Medical School of Brown University, said earlier this month.

Virginia has faced criticism for lagging most other states in its per capita testing, and earlier this month changed the way it counts tests to slightly improve its standing. That change involved counting tests administered instead of individuals tested; since people are often given a second test before they can go back to work, that boosted the state’s numbers.

On Monday, Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer seemed to suggest that including the antibody tests in the count was another way to improve the state’s standing.

“If another state is including serological tests and they’re ranked above Virginia and we are not, and we are getting criticized for that, you can’t win either way,” Mercer said during a public news briefing. “Now we are including them and our ranking will be better and we’re being criticized.”

The remarks led to a withering article in The Atlantic saying that Virginia had “juked” its data to try to look better.

But officials said Thursday that Virginia had been including the serological tests all along, and did not add them as a way to pump up the numbers.

State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said in an interview that the state’s data system was designed from the beginning of the outbreak to gather all kinds of tests being administered in the field.

Health providers input their data and it flows directly into the statistics that are reported every morning on the state Department of Health website, Peake said.

“So when we set up this data feed very early on, when all of the tests were still being developed, we weren’t sure how the antibody tests were going to be used for counting cases,” Peake said. Lacking guidance from the federal government, she said, the department’s information technology staffers just included them along with the more reliable genetic tests.

At the start, she said, very few antibody tests were being used. It wasn’t until about three weeks ago that the numbers climbed to a point that caught the attention of health officials, she said.

According to data released Thursday, only a handful of antibody tests were part of the state’s initial data set. The week of April 5, for instance, the state reported 18,417 tests, and only 10 of those were serological.

The big jump came the week ending April 19, when serological tests accounted for 1,375 of the overall 24,837 tests reported by the state. The number inched upward each of the following weeks.

By Thursday, the state had reported 184,444 total tests administered since February, and just over 15,000 of those were for antibodies.

While the antibody tests are getting better and will have value for understanding how far the disease has spread, Peake said officials became concerned that they were polluting the overall presentation of the scope of the disease in Virginia.

Northam has pledged to get the state to a capacity of 10,000 tests per day as part of his effort to safely begin rolling back some restrictions, and Peake said adding the antibody tests was never intended as a way to boost that total.

She said she consulted with epidemiologists in a handful of other states to see how they were handling the data, and that they told her they were counting only the genetic tests. Once Northam became aware that those tests were part of the mix — partly because of reports in the news media, including the Richmond Times Dispatch — officials decided to separate them from the rest of the data.

“It is messy trying to combine the two and we understand that, so there is definitely value in dividing them out,” Peake said. “Because we had automated our reports, it required going back into our IT system and changing the code.”

