Wall escaped near Fancy Gap about 4:25 a.m., during his transfer to the regional jail’s facility in Dublin, according to a news release from the jail on Wednesday. He had been arrested that morning in Carroll County for possessing stolen goods and driving with a suspended license, according to online court records.
Kemp said deputies responding to the jail’s call searched for much of the day for Wall and found him within a mile of where jailers had last seen him. He was apprehended without incident, Kemp said.