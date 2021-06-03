DUBLIN, Va. — A Virginia man who escaped from a jail transport during a transfer is back in custody, according to authorities.

James Wesley Wall, 39, of Fancy Gap is facing new charges after his capture on Wednesday evening, Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp told The Roanoke Times. The new charges are escape and petit larceny, the latter related to the handcuffs and waist chain he was wearing at the time, Kemp said.

Wall escaped near Fancy Gap about 4:25 a.m., during his transfer to the regional jail’s facility in Dublin, according to a news release from the jail on Wednesday. He had been arrested that morning in Carroll County for possessing stolen goods and driving with a suspended license, according to online court records.

Kemp said deputies responding to the jail’s call searched for much of the day for Wall and found him within a mile of where jailers had last seen him. He was apprehended without incident, Kemp said.