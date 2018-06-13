STAFFORD, Va. — Virginia State Police say human remains that were found on an interstate highway 27 years ago have been identified as those of a woman reported missing in 1989.

Virginia’s Chief Medical Examiner recently confirmed through DNA testing that the remains found in 1991 in Stafford County are those of Marta Haydee Rodriguez.

The Arlington County woman was 28 years old when she went missing. Her remains were discovered in February 1991 in the median of Interstate 95.

Authorities say the recent DNA testing was based on new information developed during a separate investigation involving her husband, Jose Rodriguez-Cruz.

Jose Rodriguez-Cruz was sentenced to 12 years in prison last year after pleading guilty in the killing of his former girlfriend Pamela Butler, who disappeared from her Washington, D.C., home in 2009.

