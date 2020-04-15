His body was found about 100 feet (30 meters) offshore in the area where the boat flipped on Sunday, police said.
An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old passenger who were also in the canoe at the time were able to swim to shore, according to officials. The 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and the 18-year-old was not hurt.
Severe weather Monday forced officials to temporarily suspend their search for Johnson before resuming Tuesday morning, police said.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the James City County Fire Department, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and other agencies assisted in the search.
