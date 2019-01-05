PEARISBURG, Va. — Virginia authorities say they are searching for two men who escaped from a work detail and stole a car.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying the two inmates fled Saturday morning in Pearisburg.

The inmates are identified as 45-year-old John Kenneth Haynes and 36-year-old Ronald Eugene Dalton. Both were wearing work overalls and coats.

Authorities say they fled in a 2006 ford Taurus.

The sheriff’s office news release didn’t say what the men had originally been imprisoned for.

