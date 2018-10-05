RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is awarding $6 million to public schools to pay for security upgrades.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the grants Thursday, saying the money would go to more than 100 school divisions.

Northam said the funds would be used for video monitoring systems, metal detectors, locks, and other uses.

The state’s school security grant program was created in 2013 and has funded nearly 3,000 new projects and system upgrades.

The program prioritizes schools lacking modern security equipment, schools with high numbers of offenses, and schools lacking funds to pay for upgrades.

