But prosecutors couldn’t prove during the two-day trial that Ashley’s fatal injuries happened while she was in Godinez-Gonzalez’s care, the newspaper said. Medical testimony showed that the injuries likely happened the morning the child was left with Godinez-Gonzalez, but couldn’t be placed exactly within the time frame the infant was away from her mother. Other records showed Ashley had sustained severe injuries, possibly up to two weeks before the day she died, according to the Times-Dispatch.