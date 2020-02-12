But prosecutors couldn’t prove during the two-day trial that Ashley’s fatal injuries happened while she was in Godinez-Gonzalez’s care, the newspaper said. Medical testimony showed that the injuries likely happened the morning the child was left with Godinez-Gonzalez, but couldn’t be placed exactly within the time frame the infant was away from her mother. Other records showed Ashley had sustained severe injuries, possibly up to two weeks before the day she died, according to the Times-Dispatch.
Godinez-Gonzalez was living in the U.S. illegally when she was arrested. She initially entered the country legally as a nonimmigrant visitor, but failed to leave as required by the terms of her visa, a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement told news outlets. Godinez-Gonzalez was being held in Atlanta in ICE custody while she awaited trial.
It’s unclear whether she will now return to Mexico.
