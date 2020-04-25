The Virginian-Pilot reports that the theme for the remembrance is called “Lighting the Path: Together We Remember.” The city is encouraging people to wear blue wear blue on May 29 and decorate homes and buildings with white or blue lights.
A virtual ceremony is planned for May 31. Leahy said the plans are “still taking shape,” with more details expected to be announced next month.
The city employee who killed 12 people had felt that he was treated unfairly after receiving an unfavorable performance review. He died in a gunfight with police.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.