Public schools across the commonwealth were required to revise their current policy or adopt the state’s model policy to protect students who identify as transgender and nonbinary. The board was supposed to vote on the matter last month, before the school year started, but members postponed the vote saying they needed to review the policy before making a decision.
The model policy protects transgender and nonbinary students by allowing them to use their preferred pronouns, as well as use bathrooms and locker rooms and play on sports teams that align with their gender identity.