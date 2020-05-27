“The health and safety of people who live, work and play in Virginia Beach is a top priority,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said Tuesday. “We all play a part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”
Norfolk Festevents, which sponsors festivals and events at Town Point Park, already announced it was canceling the city’s 44th annual Harborfest in June, and postponing the Spring Wine Festival and Bayou Boogaloo. The July Fourth fireworks remained on the city’s website as of Tuesday.
___
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.