The city’s persistent unwillingness to specify a motive has angered some victims’ relatives, who argue that it has long been clear that shooter DeWayne Craddock was a disgruntled employee. They say city officials failed to deal effectively with Craddock before it was too late.
Jason Nixon — whose wife, Kate, was among those killed — expressed vindication Thursday, saying “it felt great” to see his assertions about Craddock’s motives confirmed by the FBI.
He assailed city officials, saying their refusal to acknowledge Craddock’s workplace-related motive was a tactic to avoid legal liability.
“I’ve been banging my head against the wall for the past two years trying to tell the city, open your eyes. They don’t listen,” Nixon said. “They don’t listen because they’re afraid of litigation. That’s what it’s all about.”
The shooting occurred on May 31, 2019. Under Virginia law, the deadline for filing a wrongful-death lawsuit related to the killings expired last week.
Julie Hill, a spokeswoman for the city, said the FBI’s findings should not be viewed as contradicting the results of earlier investigations by the city police department and a consulting firm. Instead, Hill said, the new findings are “an extension of the work” begun by the city.
“We asked the FBI to take a look at this because they had a level of expertise in this area that we didn’t have,” Hill said. “This is part of the work that we requested. It wasn’t forced on us.”
City officials have repeatedly denied that their workers suffer from a hostile office environment, saying such accusations are not backed up by employee surveys — including one performed in 2019 after the shooting.
Hill referred questions about the timing of the new findings’ release to the FBI. Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the bureau, declined to comment other than to say that Virginia Beach police and the city manager were briefed on the conclusions June 3.
Craddock had struggled on the job and complained of mistreatment, according to previously disclosed evidence. In the weeks leading up to the shooting, he was dealing with a vendor payment problem in which the city attorney’s office had become involved.
On May 31, 2019, he arrived at the municipal center shortly after 7 a.m. Just after 10:30 a.m., he mailed a terse resignation letter to his bosses, and in the afternoon he visited job sites with co-workers. Minutes before he retrieved a pair of .45-caliber handguns from his car — at least one equipped with a sound suppressor and extended magazine — he sent a work-related email that gave no hint of the attack.
Craddock shot and killed two people outside Building 2 of the sprawling Virginia Beach municipal complex. Entering the building, he fatally shot a woman in a stairwell and used his government badge to access the upper floors, where he would kill nine more before dying in a gunfight with police.
Evidence in the case was reviewed by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico, according to a news release.
Analysts found that Craddock “was motivated by perceived workplace grievances, which he fixated on for years” and “struggled with how he perceived his own work performance and how others at work viewed him,” the news release states. “The shooter’s inflated sense of self-importance contributed to this conflict and led him to believe he was unjustly and repeatedly criticized and slighted. Violence was viewed by the shooter as a way to reconcile this conflict and restore his perverted view of justice.”
A different conclusion was previously reached by the city’s police department. In March, police stated in a report that “despite exhaustive investigative work and in spite of unsubstantiated rumors and accusations, it appears we may never know why he committed this heinous act.”