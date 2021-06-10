Analysts found that Craddock “was motivated by perceived workplace grievances, which he fixated on for years” and “struggled with how he perceived his own work performance and how others at work viewed him,” the news release states. “The shooter’s inflated sense of self-importance contributed to this conflict and led him to believe he was unjustly and repeatedly criticized and slighted. Violence was viewed by the shooter as a way to reconcile this conflict and restore his perverted view of justice.”