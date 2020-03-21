When it comes time for the buttermilk, two quarts per batch, he doesn’t just dump it in. Robinson swirls it into the flour with a gentle spiral. This, too, is designed to get more air in the mix.

Air means fluffiness. And fluffiness means deliciousness.

Every step of the process has been designed to maximize the air in each biscuit. And Robinson, a 20-year veteran of the Navy’s Construction Battalion, is a man who cares about process.

At 4 a.m. each morning for nine years, Robinson is the guy who turns the lights on at the Hardee’s location at 701 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

He’s also the baker of the best Hardee’s biscuits in town.

This March, for the second time, Robinson was named the best biscuit maker among as many as 1,000 Hardee’s biscuit makers in four states — all of the bakers at the 346 restaurants owned by Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the nation.

For five of the past six years, Robinson went to the finals as the best Hardee’s biscuit maker in Virginia. He is the only biscuit maker to make it to the final four so many times.

But perhaps it makes sense that Virginia Beach would serve such good biscuits: Virginia Beach is where the Hardee’s biscuit began.

In the mid-1970s, the Hardee’s franchises owned by Mayo Boddie, Nick Boddie Jr. and Carleton W. Noell were the first to serve scratch-made biscuits for breakfast. They got the idea after being brought to an country breakfast spot, then tested out their biscuits at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

For the first couple years they served biscuits, Hardee’s corporate tried to get them to stop, Mayo Boddie told the Pilot in 2018. But the biscuits were just too popular.

And so now, every Hardee’s in the country sells scratch-made biscuits.

And every year since 1983, the Boddie-Noel restaurants have held a contest for who makes the best biscuits. The first round of competition takes place at the restaurant level, as managers choose the biscuit makers most likely to win.

The next round is the Hampton Roads championships, at the Cedar Road Hardee’s in Virginia Beach. The third round takes place in the notorious speed trap of Emporia — “I drive three miles under the limit,” Robinson laughs.

Then there are the finals in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the town where Robinson was raised and where he learned to make biscuits from his grandmother, Lucille.

But the biscuits he makes at Hardee’s are not his grandma’s recipe.

“Even though my grandmother taught me a different way, when I’m here I’m making Hardee’s biscuits. ... It’s all about the process that Hardee’s has made.”

It’s also about Robinson’s own dedication to consistency.

Robinson makes 12 biscuits to a tray, 8 minutes in the oven for each batch, as many as 75 trays a day on the weekends.

In his nine years making biscuits at the Independence Boulevard location, he has been late to work only once. That was around seven years ago, when he had to chase down a hyperactive Rottweiler puppy named Miss Ebony Onyx, who got away from him in the early morning.

“She knows the routine now,” he says.

By now, he can feel the exact give of dough that makes for a proper mix, and the exact thickness he should roll to before cutting the biscuits.

But he doesn’t go by feel. He follows each step to its letter. Once you start cutting corners, he says, who knows where that might lead?

“They’ve done research, they’ve tested it, and they’ve come up with that outcome,” he says. “Why would you want to mess with that?”

In the mixing bowl, he carefully gathers all the dry flour from the bottom of the bowl, taking care to mix slowly and not overwork his dough. Then, on the table, he spreads around one small circle of white flour, and then one big circle.

“The small circle is for folding, and the big circle is for rolling,” he says.

He splits each mixed batch of dough into thirds, then spreads and folds the dough twice and twice only, before pulling out his pin and rolling the folded dough atop the larger circle of flour.

Using the edge of his biscuit cutter, he measures to ensure that the flour has been rolled to an even half-inch across its length and width.

If any part of the rolled dough is a smidge off, it gets rolled again. And then with long-practiced precision, he punches out each biscuit with the circular stamp of the biscuit cutter.

“You have to go straight in and straight out with the biscuit cutter. You do the cuts as close as possible together, to avoid wasting dough, “ he says.

“And when you place the biscuits on the tray, that’s where they stay. You don’t want to be messing with them. If you move them around, you might not see anything wrong on the tray. But once you cook them, they’re going to warp.”

Looking at a previous batch that comes out of the oven, he critiques his own work.

“This one here? This one is just a little low,” he says. “Second thing is, this one is kind of sloped a little bit.”

The next batch, after its eight minutes in the oven, has him much happier. Each is well over an inch high, its top the golden brown of a slow-roasted marshmallow.

“Now these are the real biscuits!” he exclaims. “That’s how a biscuit should look.”

He gently glazes the butter over each biscuit, and proudly offers one from the tray as a sample, soft and still steaming.

It is fluffed into ethereality, buttery but not sticky, lightly crisped on its top — as fresh out of the oven as any biscuit could be without causing second-degree burns.

“Is it any good?” he asks, then busts up laughing.

He knows he doesn’t have to wait for the answer.