Some lifeguards have not been able to complete their certifications as recreation centers where trainings take place were among the facilities classified as nonessential and closed under Virginia’s stay-at-home order, EMS Chief Ed Brazle said in a letter to the Deputy City Manager last week.
However, beaches have remained open for fishing and exercise.
Guards usually start patrolling Virginia Beach shores May 1 and enter watch stands regularly by May 16, WAVY-TV reported. This year, the Department of Emergency Medical Services does not expect lifeguards to be fully staffed until June 10, Hundley said.
He added that the department is working with parks and recreation officials to open up some pools for guards to complete their pre-employment screenings and training before then.
