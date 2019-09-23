After nearly four months of waiting for — and, at times, demanding — answers, the families of 12 people gunned down at a Virginia Beach municipal center hope to learn Tuesday night what led to the massacre. Although police have yet to complete their investigation, they plan to present to the City Council an update on what they’ve learned, offering new details on the shooter and his work history as well as how the killings unfolded.

The shooter, DeWayne Craddock, had worked for nine years as a city engineer before emailing an unremarkable resignation letter to his bosses at 10:31 a.m. May 31, a Friday. One of them accepted it 15 minutes later, according to an unredacted email obtained by The Washington Post, informing Craddock when his last day would be. Less than six hours later, as the workweek neared its end, Craddock returned with a pair of .45-caliber handguns, at least one equipped with a sound suppressor and extended magazine.

He first killed a contractor in the parking lot outside Building 2 of the sprawling Virginia Beach municipal complex, a cluster of government offices just east of a golf course. He then fatally shot a woman on her way out and used his government badge to access the building’s second floor, where he killed 10 more people and wounded four others. Within minutes, authorities said, Craddock died in a shootout with police.

Two days after the shootings, city manager Dave Hansen, who has since resigned, announced that “a very thorough review” of the gunman’s personnel file had revealed no problems.

“To my knowledge, the perpetrator’s performance was satisfactory,” Hansen said, adding that the 40-year-old Craddock “was in good standing within his department … there were no issues of discipline ongoing.”

Those statements angered some relatives of the victims, including Jason Nixon, who said that his wife, Kate, had “written up” the gunman for poor performance. Another time, Kate — a compliance manager in the public utilities department — had complained that Craddock was a chauvinist, disrespecting her because she was a woman who outranked him, her husband said.

“I want answers,” Nixon said Monday, adding that families had not been told what police would reveal. “They won’t say. It’s like a big surprise. I’m thinking they are going to drop some bombs.”

City Council member John Moss said he and his colleagues were offered an advance look at the police report about a week ago. Some took the offer, though he declined. Like Nixon, Moss and several other council members reached by The Post said they had not been briefed on what the police would announce Tuesday.

“I’ll be learning about it at the same time as the families of victims,” Michael Berlucchi said. “I’m for transparency. I think it’s critically important that we know what happened. And I think this presentation is one important step.”

Hillard Heintze, a Chicago-based firm hired by the city to conduct an investigation, also will deliver a progress report Tuesday on its work but won’t release findings.

Nixon and his family plan to watch the police presentation from a private location where the city will provide grief counselors.

For families who wish to see where their loved ones died, police have agreed to escort them to Building 2 on Tuesday. Nixon, among those to call for the building to be demolished, said he intends to visit his wife’s office, where he would often stop by to take her to lunch.

“I want to see her room,” he said.

Despite Tuesday’s efforts at transparency, Nixon said he was still skeptical of the city’s investigation into the mass shooting.

“Hopefully we’ll get the truth,” he said. “That’s all I’m asking for.”

Debbie Borato, whose her sister Missy Langer was a victim, was angry that the city told families about the briefing less than two weeks ago. Borato, who lives in Florida, said she’s cutting short a vacation to fly to Virginia Beach, although she added that the city had offered to reimburse her and others for their flights.

She wants to put up a small plaque honoring her sister at the spot on the stairway where Missy was killed.

“I don’t know if they’ll let me,” she said. “If they’re not going to tear that building down, I want that plaque there.”

Pat Gallagher, who lost his wife, Tara Gallagher, in the shooting, wasn’t sure whether he would attend the public session or the private gathering for families but doubted he would take any tours of the municipal complex.

“I don’t see any benefit in going. It’s going to look different, they’ve renovated it,” said Gallagher, whose wife, 39, worked as an engineer. “I honestly think the city is only doing all of this because a couple other families have come out and said the city hasn’t been keeping them in the loop.”

Gallagher, 49, an architect with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command in Norfolk, said he doesn’t know what investigators might reveal, but hopes the city discloses the gunman’s emails and employment records soon.

“I don’t see why they shouldn’t be released, especially if it’s relevant to the investigation,” he said. “It looks like they’re holding back on things and when you hold back on things, it does nothing other than fuel the fire for conspiracy theories. You’d be out of your mind to say [his records] shouldn’t be released. I am a little frustrated by the lack of transparency.”

Since the shooting, Gallagher said he thinks of his wife every day, as he’s now on his own to raise their toddler, Patrick, who recently turned 2.

“The house hasn’t changed since she left,” he said. “Everything is the same.”

Except, of course, that nothing is the same.

Patricia Sullivan contributed to this report