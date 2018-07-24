VIRGINA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s largest city is opening a shelter for residents in the wake of flooding from excessive rain and wind-driven tides.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that southern portions of Virginia Beach have been impacted by flooding. The city has already closed some roads. And residents say water has begun to enter some structures.

City Manager Dave Hansen said in a statement that residents can decide whether to shelter in place or move to the shelter at a local high school. The city is also sending help to anyone who can’t travel due to high water.

Resident Bill Dixon said he saw a carp swimming in his front yard. The water was about an inch from entering his garage. But he said it’s already entering some houses in his neighborhood.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

