The chief’s statement Tuesday says police updated the timeline after Virginian-Pilot reporter Gary Harki pointed out a discrepancy and after detectives obtained previously unavailable data.

Cervera said the changes were ultimately inconsequential to that day’s major outcomes. But he said the new information prompted police to re-examine every timeline entry. They found five clerical errors.

The timeline is based off cell phone data, key card access at certain doors, eyewitness testimony and physical evidence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD