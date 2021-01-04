Public defenders earn a starting salary of $53,000. Bain said that’s about $20,000 less than the lowest paid attorney in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
The state funds both offices and provided almost $2.9 million to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and $2.1 million to the Virginia Beach Public Defender’s Office.
The city also provides extra financial support to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Spokeswoman Macie Allen said that the prosecutor’s office has other duties that the Public Defender’s Office does not. That work includes community outreach, providing legal training and handling expungements and asset forfeiture.
Nonetheless, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle urged the City Council last month to approve the public defender’s request to ensure that the city has well-trained and experienced public defenders.
