The Virginian-Pilot reports that court records show King served 20 years in Ohio after being convicted of murdering the mother of a bride he met at a wedding in Lucas County in 1986.
A detective testified that King turned himself in after the Virginia Beach slaying at the police station. But he first went out for cigarettes and coffee because he knew it would be his last day of freedom.
He’s being held without bond.
