VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s largest city may end up paying millions of dollars more to fix drainage problems in a flood-prone neighborhood in order to slow further development there.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the Virginia Beach City Council temporarily backed away from a deal with the developer of the Ashville Park neighborhood.

The deal would have required developer HomeFed to pay $2.75 million of an $11 million plan to fix drainage problems in the 250-home development. In exchange, the developer would have had more flexibility to build more than 250 additional homes there more quickly.

City council members expressed reservations about additional homes when the city does not yet have a handle on flooding issues.

Rains from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 left residents flooded out; some believe sea-level rise will exacerbate future flooding.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.