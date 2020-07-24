Virginia Beach officials listened to dozens of speakers before agreeing that the monument is viewed by many as divisive and a painful reminder of the past.
City officials said private land in the southern part of the city could be a potential relocation site. It’s owned by someone who is affiliated with the Sons of the Confederacy.
Meanwhile, state law requires city officials to explore any possible interest from museums, historical societies or military battlefields. The statue will be removed and placed in a secure place in the meantime.
Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the American South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality. The wave of public sentiment was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Many Confederate statues were erected decades after the Civil War, during an era when Southern states were crushing attempts to achieve equality for Black people.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.