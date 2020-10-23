She was charged on Thursday, police said.
According to police, emergency personnel were called to a home shortly before noon on Sept. 17, 2019, for an infant that had stopped breathing. Paramedics began lifesaving efforts, but the child died at a hospital.
Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said the baby was a boy and was less than six months old. State law prohibits police from releasing the names of child homicide victims.
Csatlos was using the house to operate an in-home childcare facility, the news release said. Kuehn said the daycare was operating legally.
