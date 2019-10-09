BCause Mining filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy a year after receiving the grant to expand to a local rented warehouse. The company had pledged to invest $64.8 million in a massive expansion that executives claimed would make it the largest cryptocurrency mining operation in North America.
The majority of that investment appeared to be in mining equipment owned by others who paid fees to BCause.
Now, 23 creditors claim they’re owed $13.3 million.
