The board voted 9-1 to take the measure up at its next meeting on Sept. 14. Board member Dottie Holtz voted against the delay, saying the board had heard from the public and had the information needed to decide.
State law requires school boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth by the start of the school year. Virginia Beach has some, but not all, of the required protections in place.
With the support of a majority of Virginia Beach’s board, approval is likely, but in neighboring Chesapeake a majority of the school board opposed the policies Monday. Newport News rejected the policies last week, but has since called a special meeting to reconsider. The policies passed with little opposition in Norfolk and Portsmouth.