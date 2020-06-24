The community was set to discuss the options at a meeting July 15, with a public hearing the following week and a formal vote by the school board July 23, according to officials.
The new name was set to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
The school board’s decision comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a statue of Lee to be removed from the granite pedestal where it has sat along Richmond’s Monument Avenue for more than a century. Lawsuits have been filed seeking to block the move.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.