Virginia budget boosts dental Medicaid reimbursement rates

RICHMOND, Va. — The newly enacted Virginia budget will boost the reimbursement rate to providers of Medicaid dental services by 30%, a move advocates say will help expand the number of providers. This year’s increase marks the first time since 2005 that reimbursement rates have been adjusted, the Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday. The budget directs $116 million in state and federal funding to cover the increase.

Ryan Dunn, CEO of the Virginia Dental Association, said the group has been pushing for the change for years. He said some procedures cost more for providers to perform than they are reimbursed from Medicaid.

“Honestly, this 30% doesn’t really get us caught up, but it does get us closer to where we need to be,” he told the newspaper.

Virginia expanded its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit for adults in 2021.

