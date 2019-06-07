WASHINGTON — Virginia is asking Washington, D.C., transit officials to release the findings of a recent ethics investigation into their board chairman.

News outlets report the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission unanimously voted Thursday to push for the release of the investigation’s findings.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board finished its inquiry last month into board chairman Jack Evans, whose relationship with private legal and consulting clients is under federal investigation.

Email records show Evans pitched himself to area lobbyists, saying they should hire him because of his influence as board chair and Washington, D.C.’s longest serving lawmaker. The board declined to release the results. Evans is not running for reelection as chair. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called for his resignation.

