VIRGINIA

A camp counselor and bus driver in the Northern Virginia suburbs has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after he was accused of molesting a child, the Fairfax County Police Department said Saturday.

Cesar Laragaibort, 37, of Fairfax was being held without bond at an adult detention center. He worked as a counselor and bus driver at Camp Greenway, a summer camp offered by the Madeira School in McLean.

Fairfax detectives learned of Laragaibort’s alleged misbehavior Thursday, when a child said he had been inappropriately touched by the man and someone contacted the police department to inform officers of the allegation. After obtaining sufficient evidence to corroborate the child’s story, police arrested Laragaibort on Friday.

The child was not attending Camp Greenway, police said.

— Hannah Natanson

A former Virginia Beach magistrate has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was fired for complaining about lewd comments and sexual harassment she faced on the job.

Karly Cahill said she was fired last year after she placed a profanity-laced 911 call to report an attack made against her in her home. She said that was merely pretext and that the real reason was retaliation for complaining about mistreatment.

The lawsuit names magistrates who Cahill said made profane comments and one who she said drunkenly grabbed her buttocks. The lawsuit also said police officers took pictures of her captioned with lewd comments.

A courts spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.

— Associated Press

MARYLAND

The search for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been called off after the boy’s mother admitted to police he wasn’t missing but was instead dead in a trash bin, authorities said.

Authorities had been searching for Malachi Lawson since he was reported missing Thursday from his grandmother’s home.

Police said the boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, 25, admitted Friday that her son was dead. She helped police find the body Saturday in a large metal trash bin.

Police said Lawson and her spouse, Shatika Lawson, 40, will be charged with child neglect resulting in death and could face additional charges.

— Associated Press

