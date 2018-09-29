RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia congressional candidate says she has $200,000 in student-loan debt to for-profit colleges, a figure not listed on a financial disclosure report.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vangie Williams, the Democratic nominee in Virginia’s 1st U.S. House District, discussed her debt at a candidate forum earlier this month.

Williams told the newspaper the fact that her disclosure form didn’t include the figure “must have been an oversight.” She said she would file an amended report soon.

A strategic planner for Science Applications International Corporation, Williams says she has three degrees and is working toward a doctorate. She says furthering her education helped advance her career.

Williams is running against incumbent Rob Wittman, who was first elected in 2007. Wittman listed a mortgage and property loan on his disclosure form .

