The federal government recognizes the second Monday in October as Columbus Day, but Richmond has never recognized it as an employee holiday.
Stoney announced Indigenous Peoples’ Day during an Oct. 10 gathering with representatives from the Cheroenhaka, Chickahominy, Mattaponi, Nottaway, Pamunkey, Patawomeck and Upper Mattaponi tribes.
Several states and cities nationwide have replaced Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, including Alaska, Vermont, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin and Seattle.
