Police did not release the juvenile’s age or identity.
Police said they received a 911 text on Jan. 13 indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as the Moody Middle School. They said they methodically searched the school, but did not find any evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire.
Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said that day that police were investigating what appeared to be a false report.
