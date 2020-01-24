The policy says parks can be named for a person if the individual has made a significant contribution to the park system or to the quality of life in the city.

The lands to be named include: a 20-acre parcel along Moore’s Creek with the remains of Hartman Mill; 142 acres adjacent to Ragged Mountain Natural Area; a soccer field adjacent to Northeast Park; 49 acres north of Melbourne Road along John Warner Parkway; and 30 acres across Old Lynchburg Road from Azalea Park.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will consider names at its meeting on March 12. Once names are selected, they will be presented as a recommendation to the City Council.