PETERSBURG, Va. — Two fatal shootings that happened in one night are under investigation in a Virginia city and news outlets say the killings broke the city’s record for number of homicides in one year.

Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in Petersburg, police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said in a release. One man was found wounded on a road and another was found with a gunshot wound in the hallway of an apartment building. Both were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead. It’s unclear whether the shootings are related.