FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia city has scored a minor league team of its own.

The Free-Lance Star of Fredericksburg reports the City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the development and shared use agreement with Potomac Baseball, LLC for a $35 million multipurpose stadium in Celebrate Virginia South.

The Silber family are owners of the Potomac Nationals. The agreement calls for them to finance, build and maintain the 5,000-seat stadium. Fredericksburg will be considered an “anchor tenant” in exchange for a $1.05 million annual payment to the club for 30 years.

Art Silber says Minor League Baseball and the Carolina League have given their approval for his family to move the Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals after decades of playing in Prince William County. He says he expects to have the stadium finished by 2020.

