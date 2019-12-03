Virginia currently forbids casino gambling, but lawmakers have appeared more open to changing the law in recent years. The issue is expected to be heavily debated in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.
The Virginia General Assembly’s research agency issued a report last week that said legalizing casinos in Virginia would provide a modest economic boost in state tax revenues and to communities where casinos are located.
___
Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.