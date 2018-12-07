NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia city is set to get a new $12 million lab that will work to develop technology related to marine electric propulsion and advanced energy storage.

The Daily Press reports the city of Newport News revealed on Thursday plans for the lab, which will be built by Japanese battery company 3DOM and Washington-based Ockerman Automation.

The city says the two companies have a joint ventured called LAVLE USA that will collaborate with Old Dominion University to build the lab. Construction is set to start in summer 2019 and last about a year. The city says the lab is expected to create about 25 jobs for designers, engineers, programmers and analysts.

Mayor McKinley Price says the lab will expand the city’s role as a hub for maritime innovation.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.