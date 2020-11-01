They could be the graves of enslaved people. The property was once owned by slaveholders, including Dr. George Gilmer, who was Thomas Jefferson’s physician.
City staff have plans to ensure the graves are not disturbed by any future projects. And the city is planning to work with historical groups to identify who may be buried in the unmarked graves.
