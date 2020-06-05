Officials did not give an exact date for when the block would be removed.
A local chapter of the NAACP called for the stone’s removal in 2017, saying it was a relic of “a time of hatred and degradation” that was allowed to be displayed at a downtown street corner.
In 2019, the City Council voted in favor of its removal and relocation to the Fredericksburg Area Museum, and a judge upheld that decision in February after two businesses near the auction block sued to stop the relocation.
The process was held up after one of the businesses, a commercial building owner, asked the Virginia Supreme Court to bar the removal while her decision was being appealed, the newspaper said.
The museum now plans to display the weathered, knee-high stone in an exhibit chronicling the “movement from slavery to accomplishments by the local African American community,” the Free Lance-Star said. The staff also plans to feature in the exhibit local protests over the death of George Floyd i n Minneapolis, according to the museum’s president and CEO.
The stone was sprayed with graffiti twice during the local demonstrations, the newspaper said. The protests were part of a nationwide movement that were sparked by the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air.
