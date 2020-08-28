Many school websites are also posting COVID-19 dashboards that list positive cases.
The New York Times reported that more than 26,000 cases and 64 deaths at colleges around the nation since the beginning of the pandemic. No school in Virginia has reported a death from the virus.
Among the schools impacted is Virginia Commonwealth University. It has reported 110 cases and has created space in an honors residential hall to serve those in isolation.
James Madison University said a string of five positive tests among football players forced the team to shut down practice until at least early September. Other members of the team were forced to quarantine.
