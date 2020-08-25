The SCC’s moratorium was originally imposed on March 16, 2020. It was an emergency measure to protect customers from the immediate economic impacts of the COVID crisis.
After the shutoff ban ends, customers who entered into extended payment plans will continue to be protected if they remain current or enter into new repayment plans.
“The expiration of our moratorium does not mean that customers are without options for continuing utility service, and we strongly urge utilities to make every effort to accommodate customers who are making good-faith efforts to pay their bills,” the commission said.
