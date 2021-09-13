The statement cited the commission’s looming deadlines as a major reason for the change. The commission has an Oct. 10 deadline to submit maps for the House of Delegates and state Senate to the General Assembly for approval. The congressional map is due 15 days later.
The commission had already reviewed proposed maps of northern Virginia and its outer suburbs. But two different map drawers — one with Democratic ties and one with Republican — were submitting separate maps, and there was no apparent evidence those disparate maps were being reconciled.
The new plan calls for the map drawers to submit statewide legislative maps on Sept. 20 that will then be scrutinized by the commission.